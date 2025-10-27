SH1 reopens after serious crash near Waikouaiti

Emergency serious at the scene of the crash is which one person was seriously hurt. Photo: Peter McIntosh

State Highway One has fully reopened after a person was seriously hurt in a crash involving two vehicles - one towing a caravan - near Waikouaiti.

Hato Hone St John said two patients were treated at the scene and taken to Dunedin Hospital.

One person was in a serious condition and the other in a moderate condition.

Police were called to the accident around 10.20am on the bridge over the Waikouaiti River.

"One of the cars was towing a caravan," a police spokeswoman said.

Hato Hone St John said it responded with an ambulance, first response unit, and PRIME vehicle.

The road was blocked in both directions but fully reopened by about 1.45pm.

- Allied Media