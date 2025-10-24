Volts starting at the top

Otago coach Josh Tasman-Jones underarms the ball back to a player during a training session at Tonga Park. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Otago will get their season under way tomorrow with a one-dayer against Canterbury at Hagley Oval. Cricket writer Adrian Seconi catches up with rookie coach Josh Tasman-Jones to discuss his team’s prospects.

Ever get the feeling summer starts before winter ends?

Otago coach Josh Tasman-Jones feels a bit like that.

He was appointed coach in August after a drawn-out process. Since then, he has had his head down getting the Volts ready for their season opener against Canterbury at Hagley Oval tomorrow.

It is the perfect way to start, as far as he is concerned, with one caveat — he wanted to watch the rugby.

You see, while the Volts begin their bid to lift their first one-day title since 2008, the Otago rugby team will be just up the road in Addington trying to win their first NPC title since 1998.

"Canterbury have won it the last two years, so it’s going to be a perfect first game, really. I couldn’t think of a better start," Tasman-Jones said.

"Obviously, it’s great that the rugby boys are up there as well, so we’re going to have to feed off the momentum they’ve gained over the last few weeks.

"I think we’re in a pretty good spot with the work that we’ve been putting in. But it’s always nice to go up to Canterbury and test yourself against them first up."

It will be a good test for the newbies and how the side is able to pull together, given there have been some significant changes to the playing lineup.

Danru Ferns, Troy Johnson and Jack Boyle will all be on debut for Otago.

Boyle (Central Districts) switched places with Dean Foxcroft this season, and Johnson (Wellington) replaces Dale Phillips, who returned home to Auckland.

Ferns (Auckland) will pick up the load left by the absence of Jacob Duffy, who has been getting more game time with the Black Caps.

Tasman-Jones is excited by what the trio will offer.

"Danru brings a wealth of experience first and foremost. He’s been one of the best T20 bowlers in the league the last two seasons.

"He just hits a really consistent length. He’s got a strong work ethic. He’s one of the fittest guys in the group.

"And we’ve got a young crew of fast bowlers, so he’s the perfect guy to have for our young guys to follow."

Boyle clouted 411 runs at an average of 41.10 in the Ford Trophy last season, and is working hard on his bowling to help fill the gap left by Foxcroft’s departure.

"I think this is his 10th season. So, he’s pretty sure of himself. He’s confident in his game and he’s still trying to push it forward.

"And Troy’s a real positive influence on the group and he’s a great reader of the game.

"He’s captained Wellington, so technically he’s very astute. He’s always on the money with his observations of the game and in training environments."

Outside the three recruits, Max Chu has been in Canada playing T10 and has hit some tremendous form.

Jamal Todd has been rolling his arm over and trying to impress in the nets.

The 21-year-old left-hander plays the game with a real flourish and has earned his first playing contract this season.

Left-armer Andrew Hazeldine has been ruled out of the opening game and will be sidelined for a couple of weeks with an inflamed Achilles.

■ The Otago lineup for tomorrow’s game is: Jack Boyle, Jamal Todd, Troy Johnson, Thorn Parkes, Llew Johnson, Max Chu, Luke Georgeson, Jake Gibson, Ben Lockrose, Danru Ferns, Matt Bacon, Jarrod McKay.