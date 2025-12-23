Fandom started with an amazing catch

Odell Beckham, of the New York Giants, scores a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys, in New Jersey, in 2014. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

the New York Giants. The best New York sports franchise despite playing in New Jersey.

They play ... American football. Or at least they have been trying to. Before this season began, they had the worst record in the NFL since 2017 with just 40 wins and 91 losses to go with a tie.

I support them because ... of Instagram. During my first year of high school back in 2015, I was scrolling the app one day and came across a video that blew my mind. During a game, the Giants’ two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Eli Manning threw a deep ball to rookie wide receiver Odell Beckham jun, who made the most absurd one-handed catch for the touchdown. (Seriously, if you haven’t seen it, do yourself a favour and YouTube it.) I quickly showed all my friends at school and we proceeded to spend the next five years throwing objects to each other so we could "Odell it" and catch it with one hand. From that day on, I was hooked.

You should also be a Giants fan ... because who does not love New York? Carrie Bradshaw would want you to.

My favourite moment ... was the wildcard round of the 2023 playoffs when the sixth-seeded Giants beat the third-seeded Minnesota Vikings. It was the sole playoff win I have witnessed in my fandom tenure and the day Isaiah Hodgins became a Giants legend. A guy who has never had more than 400 receiving yards in a season went off, catching eight passes for 105 yards and a score. He only spent two and a-half seasons with the team but will forever be in our hearts.

My all-time favourite player is ... Odell Beckham jun. The man who started it all for me. Not only was he an excitement machine who broke record after record in his five seasons with the Giants, but he had what the kids today call "aura". Dyed hair, tattoos, jewellery and some sweet dance moves when celebrating his many touchdowns.

My favourite current player is ... Malik Nabers. There is just something about those LSU receivers, man. He single-handedly made the Giants watchable last year and put up the second-best rookie receiving season in franchise history (second to only Beckham jun himself). He also did it catching passes from Daniel Jones, Drew Lock, Tommy DeVito and Tim Boyle (yikes).

The future for my team is ... finally looking positive. A dynamic rookie duo of quarterback Jaxson Dart and running back Cam Skattebo headline a revamped offence alongside Nabers. The defensive line is nasty and head coach Brian Daboll appears to have his swagger back. Did someone say 2027 Super Bowl?