Wilson takes form into school champs

Skye Wilson has continued her rich form on the track and in the field.

One week after picking up gold and silver at the national championships, Wilson broke two records at the Otago secondary schools championships at the weekend.

The Otago Girls’ High School athlete broke the girls under-17 200m hurdles record in 30.61sec and the girls under-16 long jump record with a leap of 5.16m at the Caledonian Ground.

She was not the only one to break two Otago records.

Cromwell College para thrower Octavier Neal (F46) broke the boys under-17 para shot put record with 5.97m and the boys under-17 para discus record with 15.06m.

King’s High School runners Taylor Martin and Thomas Weatherall snapped up records of their own.

Martin broke the boys under-15 800m record with a time of 2min 10.21sec, while Weatherall broke the boys 17-and-over 2000m steeplechase record in 6min 45.16sec.

Otago Boys’ High School runner Josh Keogh broke the boys under-17 200m hurdles record with 27.95sec, Queen’s High School sprinter Sylvie Haig broke the girls under-16 100m record with 12.67sec and Otago Girls’ runner Eva McLean broke the girls under-16 3000m record in 10min 34.47sec.

There were also two records marked as best performances, due to either a new age grade or event added to the competition.

Queen’s runner Eve Kelleher had a best time of 7min 43.02sec in the girls under-17 2000m steeplechase.

The Tokomairiro High School mixed relay team of Shilah Milligan, Ty Fraser, Natalie Dobson and Hunter Dodds had a best performance time in the 4x100m race with 55.59sec.

Athletes will now turn their focus to the South Island secondary school championships in Christchurch next weekend.

kayla.hodge@odt.co.nz