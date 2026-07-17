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Kees Chalmers
kees.chalmers@starmedia.kiwi

Latest

ChristchurchJuly 17

Cold water poured on calls for new Sumner high school

The Ministry of Education says there is no need and no money for a new high school in Sumner, dismissing residents calls to open one on the site that may soon be vacated by Ko Taku Reo.
Cold water poured on calls for new Sumner high school
Cold water poured on calls for new Sumner high school
ChristchurchJuly 8

No let-up for yacht club targeted by burglars

A yacht club which continues to be plagued by break-ins has been hit again.
No let-up for yacht club targeted by burglars
No let-up for yacht club targeted by burglars
ChristchurchJuly 8

Creative heart just keeps beating

Fifteen heart attacks since 2007, the most recent late last year, has not slowed down Coast to Coast founder Robin Judkins.
Creative heart just keeps beating
Creative heart just keeps beating
ChristchurchJuly 2

Rūnanga applies to restrict commercial fishing in reserves

A Banks Peninsula rūnanga is looking to limit commercial fishing in two reserves between Birdlings Flat and Akaroa Harbour.
Rūnanga applies to restrict commercial fishing in reserves
Rūnanga applies to restrict commercial fishing in reserves
RugbyJuly 2

Poff calls time on whirlwind rugby career

Lyttelton player-coach Jonathan Poff ended his rugby career in perfect style on Saturday.
Poff calls time on whirlwind rugby career
Poff calls time on whirlwind rugby career
ChristchurchJuly 2

Sea level rise could be bad news for new builds

A property developer is fighting back against “far from reasonable” natural hazard provisions, which could impact future Sumner builds.
Sea level rise could be bad news for new builds
Sea level rise could be bad news for new builds
CanterburyJuly 2

Pegasus golf course holes filled with concrete

But "concrete eating ducks" had other ideas after holes on the greens of the closed golf course in Canterbury were filled in.
Pegasus golf course holes filled with concrete
Pegasus golf course holes filled with concrete
NationalJuly 2

Controversial golf course holes filled with concrete

But "concrete eating ducks" had other ideas.
Controversial golf course holes filled with concrete
Controversial golf course holes filled with concrete
SportJune 26

Sumner surfer's world tour dream finally realised

Jack Tyro was working his regular shift at a surf shop in Dunedin on Saturday when an email arrived confirming he had achieved a dream he had been chasing since he was 12.
Sumner surfer's world tour dream finally realised
Sumner surfer's world tour dream finally realised
RugbyJune 26

Milestone match ends in success for Brunton

Lyttelton lock Levi Brunton celebrated his 100th game for the club with a crucial 31-25 victory over New Brighton last weekend.
Milestone match ends in success for Brunton
Milestone match ends in success for Brunton