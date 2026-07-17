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Kees Chalmers
kees.chalmers@starmedia.kiwi
Latest
Christchurch
July 17
Cold water poured on calls for new Sumner high school
The Ministry of Education says there is no need and no money for a new high school in Sumner, dismissing residents calls to open one on the site that may soon be vacated by Ko Taku Reo.
Christchurch
July 8
No let-up for yacht club targeted by burglars
A yacht club which continues to be plagued by break-ins has been hit again.
Christchurch
July 8
Creative heart just keeps beating
Fifteen heart attacks since 2007, the most recent late last year, has not slowed down Coast to Coast founder Robin Judkins.
Christchurch
July 2
Rūnanga applies to restrict commercial fishing in reserves
A Banks Peninsula rūnanga is looking to limit commercial fishing in two reserves between Birdlings Flat and Akaroa Harbour.
Rugby
July 2
Poff calls time on whirlwind rugby career
Lyttelton player-coach Jonathan Poff ended his rugby career in perfect style on Saturday.
Christchurch
July 2
Sea level rise could be bad news for new builds
A property developer is fighting back against “far from reasonable” natural hazard provisions, which could impact future Sumner builds.
Canterbury
July 2
Pegasus golf course holes filled with concrete
But "concrete eating ducks" had other ideas after holes on the greens of the closed golf course in Canterbury were filled in.
National
July 2
Controversial golf course holes filled with concrete
But "concrete eating ducks" had other ideas.
Sport
June 26
Sumner surfer's world tour dream finally realised
Jack Tyro was working his regular shift at a surf shop in Dunedin on Saturday when an email arrived confirming he had achieved a dream he had been chasing since he was 12.
Rugby
June 26
Milestone match ends in success for Brunton
Lyttelton lock Levi Brunton celebrated his 100th game for the club with a crucial 31-25 victory over New Brighton last weekend.
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