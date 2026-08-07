Graphic images of a teen slashed with a machete during a violent ambush over an $A10,000 ($NZ12,000) e-bike have been released in a bid to find his attackers.

Victoria Police are appealing for witnesses after the teen was stabbed and had his e-bike stolen in Wantirna, in Melbourne's outer east.

It is believed the boy, who was 17 at the time, was approached by two unknown males at JW Manson Reserve on Selkirk Avenue on Saturday, June 30, at 6.15pm.

The duo attacked the teen without warning and pushed the boy off his e-bike.

He was hit from behind with a machete as he tried to run away, causing a deep shoulder wound.

The teen was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, which required surgery.

The attackers took off with the e-bike, a Surron brand Ultra Bee HP, valued at around $A10,000, and a mobile phone.

Police have released CCTV and still images of two males wanted over the attack.

"This unprovoked and senseless attack on the victim is extremely concerning and completely unacceptable," Detective Acting Inspector Troy Andrews said.

Police and the victim are expected to hold a media conference later on Friday.