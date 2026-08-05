One in five Australian birds and mammals are facing a "high to extreme risk" from the escalating bird flu virus that's starting to devastate wildlife.

The deadly H5 strain's impact continues to rise as Australia recorded its first domestic mass mortality event among birdlife during the past week, as the number of confirmed positive cases climbs beyond 100.

About 300 species, including about 30% of Australian bird species, faced heightened danger from the deadly virus, the Invasive Species Council said in a statement, citing government data.

This includes 13 critically endangered and 70 endangered species or subspecies rated as at extreme, very high or high risk.

The Christmas Island frigatebird, little penguin, and Australia sea lion are among the species listed that face high or extreme risk.

The council urged $A200 million in funding from the federal government to bolster the capacity for species to survive and recover from disease outbreaks.

"This is a shocking list which reveals the confronting extent of the potential disaster facing Australian wildlife," Invasive Species Council chief executive Jack Gough said.

"This is a list of doom that demands a serious response. But instead we have had cuts to on-ground environment programmes nationally.

"If the Albanese government doesn't step up straight away with a genuine funding package to save wildlife, then they are not taking the bird flu threat to Australian animals seriously."

Agriculture Minister Julie Collins said Australia had learned lessons from overseas.

"We've done a lot of work there in terms of protecting their habitats, improving the biosecurity," she told News24.

"We've also been working importantly with our industries, such as our dairy industry, our egg and our chicken-meat industries, to do everything we can do to improve their biosecurity systems, to keep it out of our agricultural production systems.

"We have also been very clear that this is very contagious and very virulent, and what we've seen across the globe is that it does spread and it spreads very, very quickly."

While no cases of bird flu have yet been detected in Australian poultry, losses worldwide have been placed at 140 million birds.