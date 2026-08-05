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Bark chip calving pad provides many benefits on dairy farm in Eastern Southland

In a bark chip calving pad on Inglenook Farms in Mokotua are (from left) owner Barry Warnock, sharemilker Tim Warnock and young stock manager Donna Warnock. Photo: Shawn McAvinue
In a bark chip calving pad on Inglenook Farms in Mokotua are (from left) owner Barry Warnock, sharemilker Tim Warnock and young stock manager Donna Warnock. Photo: Shawn McAvinue
In a bark chip calving pad on Inglenook Farms in Mokotua are (from left) owner Barry Warnock, sharemilker Tim Warnock and young stock manager Donna Warnock. Photo: Shawn McAvinue
Shawn McAvinueReporter
Wednesday, August 5, 2026
Updated, Wednesday, August 5, 2026
Dairy
DairyAugust 5

Outstanding in her field: Taieri cow co-wins top Holstein Friesian regional competition

For the first time, the top prize in the Holstein Friesian New Zealand Otago Progeny Competition has a joint winner.
Shawn McAvinue
Outstanding in her field: Taieri cow co-wins top Holstein Friesian regional competition
Outstanding in her field: Taieri cow co-wins top Holstein Friesian regional competition
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DairyJuly 29

Teaching inmates skills is rewarding work on prison dairy farm in South Otago

The cows are back home on a South Otago prison and inmates training for a brighter future will help deliver their calves soon.
Shawn McAvinue
Teaching inmates skills is rewarding work on prison dairy farm in South Otago
Teaching inmates skills is rewarding work on prison dairy farm in South Otago
DairyJuly 22

Progression opportunities to farm ownership remain

Dairy farmers Ann and Scott Henderson have proven property agents wrong and bought their first farm.
Shawn McAvinue
Progression opportunities to farm ownership remain
Progression opportunities to farm ownership remain
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DairyJuly 22

Right mentors, attitude key to farm ownership: young farmer

Dairy farming is the best way to progress to land ownership in the primary sector “by a long shot” but it takes longer than it once did, Federated Farmers share farmer chair Marcus Frost says.
Shawn McAvinue
Right mentors, attitude key to farm ownership: young farmer
Right mentors, attitude key to farm ownership: young farmer