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New dairy calves arrive on straw bedding in barn in Eastern Southland

The team from Lisdale Dairies on Aerodrome Farm are (from left) farm assistant Orla Deasy, second-in-charge Sarah Parker, contract milker Jimmy Purden, farm assistant Lily Dunn and tractor driver Samuel King. Photo: Shawn McAvinue
The team from Lisdale Dairies on Aerodrome Farm are (from left) farm assistant Orla Deasy, second-in-charge Sarah Parker, contract milker Jimmy Purden, farm assistant Lily Dunn and tractor driver Samuel King. Photo: Shawn McAvinue
The team from Lisdale Dairies on Aerodrome Farm are (from left) farm assistant Orla Deasy, second-in-charge Sarah Parker, contract milker Jimmy Purden, farm assistant Lily Dunn and tractor driver Samuel King. Photo: Shawn McAvinue
Shawn McAvinueReporter
Wednesday, August 5, 2026
Updated, Wednesday, August 5, 2026
Dairy
DairyAugust 5

Outstanding in her field: Taieri cow co-wins top Holstein Friesian regional competition

For the first time, the top prize in the Holstein Friesian New Zealand Otago Progeny Competition has a joint winner.
Shawn McAvinue
Outstanding in her field: Taieri cow co-wins top Holstein Friesian regional competition
Outstanding in her field: Taieri cow co-wins top Holstein Friesian regional competition
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DairyAugust 5

Bark chip calving pad provides many benefits on dairy farm in Eastern Southland

A bark chip calving pad reduces soil damage, ensures a herd gets their minerals and makes a diet transition and calving easier, an Eastern Southland sharemilker says.
Shawn McAvinue
Bark chip calving pad provides many benefits on dairy farm in Eastern Southland
Bark chip calving pad provides many benefits on dairy farm in Eastern Southland
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DairyJuly 29

Teaching inmates skills is rewarding work on prison dairy farm in South Otago

The cows are back home on a South Otago prison and inmates training for a brighter future will help deliver their calves soon.
Shawn McAvinue
Teaching inmates skills is rewarding work on prison dairy farm in South Otago
Teaching inmates skills is rewarding work on prison dairy farm in South Otago
DairyJuly 22

Progression opportunities to farm ownership remain

Dairy farmers Ann and Scott Henderson have proven property agents wrong and bought their first farm.
Shawn McAvinue
Progression opportunities to farm ownership remain
Progression opportunities to farm ownership remain