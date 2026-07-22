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Dairy
Dairy
DairyJuly 22

Progression opportunities to farm ownership remain

Dairy farmers Ann and Scott Henderson have proven property agents wrong and bought their first farm.
Shawn McAvinue
Progression opportunities to farm ownership remain
Progression opportunities to farm ownership remain
DairyJuly 15

Barn to ‘future-proof’ family farm

The introduction of winter milking will help pay for the construction of a more than $2 million barn on a family dairy farm in Southland.
Barn to ‘future-proof’ family farm
Barn to ‘future-proof’ family farm
DairyJuly 8

Taieri dairy farmer repurposes shed to host heifers

Dairy farmer Cam Edgecombe bought deer property Black Forest Park to support his nearby sharemilking business on the Taieri.
Taieri dairy farmer repurposes shed to host heifers
Taieri dairy farmer repurposes shed to host heifers
DairyJuly 1

Water quality a constraint and opportunity, milk processor says

Water quality is the biggest constraint to growth on dairy farms, a milk processor says.
Water quality a constraint and opportunity, milk processor says
Water quality a constraint and opportunity, milk processor says