The NPC gets under way on Thursday night when Waikato host Bay of Plenty. Adrian Seconi takes a look at the teams. Canterbury Last year: Champions. The oil: Richie Mo’unga is making a celebrated return to New Zealand rugby and will run the cutter for the defending champions this season. He has clocked 56 tests for the All Blacks but has not played in the NPC since 2020. Be interesting to see if he can make the step up. Hah. He might have to make a few more tackles because veteran loosie Tom Christie has moved on. He topped the tackle count in 2025. Otago Last year: Runners-up. The oil: Otago have lost some key players, most notably Dylan Pledger. The injured halfback transformed the side last season with his rapid clearances and ability to slip through gaps. But fullback Sam Gilbert and lock Will Tucker are also significant losses. There is still a very solid crew of Super Rugby players in the ranks. Christian Lio-Willie, Lucas Casey, Oliver Haig and Will Stodart offer formidable loose forward options. Bay of Plenty Last year: Beaten semifinalists. The oil: Sevens star Kele Lasaqa shapes as one to watch. The outside back has blistering pace and sharp attacking instincts. Halfback Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi and first five Lucas Cashmore will provide solid direction, and they have a seasoned pack that includes veteran hooker Kurt Eklund and experienced Chiefs lock Seuseu Naitoa Ah Kuoi. Hawke’s Bay Last year: Beaten semifinalists. The oil: The Magpies have named 19 players with Super Rugby Pacific experience in their squad and the vast majority have developed their rugby in the region. But they have called in some outside help. Wallabies and Blues winger Darby Lancaster, former French Top 14 prop Clem Castets and Fijian Drua loose forward Vilive Miramira join the campaign. New Zealand Rugby official photoKaylum Boshier will captain Taranaki in the NPC. Photo: NZ Rugby/Smartframe Taranaki Last year: Eliminated in quarterfinals. The oil: Hard-working loose forward Kaylum Boshier will captain the Bulls with support from vice-captains Bradley Slater and Logan Crowley. The experienced trio will guide a team including half a dozen new players, who have earned their spots through solid form in the local club competition. Tasman Last year: Eliminated in quarterfinals. The oil: Former All Black Shannon Frizell has rejoined the Highlanders and Tasman. The bruising loose forward will bring a hard edge to the Mako pack. Behind that pack are two quality halfbacks in Finlay Christie and Noah Hotham, while outside back Macca Springer and hooker Eli Oudenryn have a bright future. Waikato Last year: Eliminated in quarterfinals. The oil: The Mooloos had a mixed season in 2025 but fought back to give Otago a big fright in the quarterfinal. They have named a massive squad of 40 players, but a good chunk of them will be tied up with All Blacks duties. Loose forward Malachi Wrampling is not one of them but he might be soon. There are big raps on the 22-year-old former New Zealand under-20 representative. Counties-Manukau Last year: Eliminated in quarterfinals. The oil: The Steelers will be down some firepower this season following the departures of Dalton Papali’i, Hoskins Sotutu and Etene Nanai-Seturo. They have secured the services of former All Black Atu Moli, who will join new Highlanders recruit Ioane Moananu in the front row. The Steelers rebounded from five straight losses to make the playoffs last season. Northland Last year: Ninth. The oil: Former Otago Boys’ First XV coach Ryan Martin will lead the Taniwha again. A lot of their prospects will rest on the shoulders of Crusaders first five Rivez Reihana, who has slipped down the pecking order and will have a point to prove. Wellington Last year: 10th. The oil: The Lions won the NPC in 2024 and followed up with just three wins from 10 games last season. They have 15 new players this season and will lean on experienced trio Julian Savea, Matt Proctor and Du’Plessis Kirifi, who have all played for the All Blacks. New Zealand Rugby official photoPowerful No 8 Brayden Iose should help Manawatū be competitive. Photo: NZ Rugby/Smartframe Manawatū Last year: 11th. The oil: Spoiler alert. The Turbos — hands down the worst nickname in New Zealand sport — are good for the odd upset. They grabbed three wins at home last season and got clear of the bottom of the table. They have retained the core of the 2025 side, including dangerous loose forward Brayden Iose and former All Blacks midfielder Ngani Laumape. Auckland Last year: 12th. The oil: Auckland have too much talent to finish 12th again. It would be fun if they did, though. They only won two games in 2025 and finished their season with a crushing 51-17 loss to Otago. They can put a front row of Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Angus Ta’avao and Soane Vikena on the field, and with Stephen Perofeta at the helm, they should really be pushing for a spot in the top eight. Southland Last year: 13th. The oil: The Stags have scoured the globe and brought in a bunch of Australians and Japanese players to boost their prospects. The season shapes as a dire struggle. They will play their final on Saturday when they host Otago on Stag Day. Win that, and the season will have been a success. North Harbour Last year: 14th. The oil: The Harbour squad is headlined by halfback Bryn Hall, who is the most experienced player in the team with 99 caps. That says it all. There is not a lot of recognisable star power in the team list.