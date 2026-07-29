NPC opener The teams Otago: Sam Nemec-Vial, Jae Broomfield, Josh Timu, Jake Te Hiwi, Jona Nareki, Cameron Millar, Kieran McClea, Christian Lio-Willie, Lucas Casey, Oliver Haig, Joseva Tamani, Will Stodart, Rohan Wingham, Henry Bell, Benjamin Lopas. Reserves: Liam Coltman, Marley Pearce, Saula Ma’u, Harry Irving, Cody Lokotui, Joel Lam, Patrick Pellegrini, Riley Lucas. Southland: Glen Vaihu, Michael Manson, Hayata Taniyama, Scott Gregory, Jay Reihana, Jimmy Taylor, Nic Shearer, Sam Fischli, Sean Withy, Clem Halaholo, Ale Aho, Mitch Dunshea, Sef Fa’agase, Jack Taylor, Jack Sexton. Reserves: Jayden Henderson, Jack Barrett, Paula Latu, Kasaloma Ahokovi, Konrad Toleafoa, Charlie March, Josh Jennings, Sloane Lankshear. Otago will face a fresh-faced Southland team in their opening NPC game in Invercargill on Saturday. More than a dozen players will be suiting up for the Stags for the first time, while Otago have named a settled line-up for what will be the 250th game between the teams. The Donald Stuart Memorial is up for grabs to add more prestige to the occasion. It is also Stag Day. Otago fullback Finn Hurley has been sidelined indefinitely with a hamstring complaint. It is a devastating blow for Hurley and for Otago. He is dynamite when fit but has endured a horrid run of injuries. Green Island’s Sam Nemec-Vial will start in the No 15 jersey in his absence. Midfielder Josh Whaanga is also on the injured list. The rest of the starting XV is pretty standard. Front-rowers Rohan Wingham, Henry Bell and Benjamin Lopas will get to wear the low numbers. They will be supported off the bench by Liam Coltman, Saula Ma’u and new recruit Marley Pearce. Will Stodart starts at lock alongside Joseva Tamani, while Oliver Haig will start on the blindside and provide support in the lineout. Kieran McClea gets the first opportunity to impress in the No 9 jersey. Joel Lam will provide back-up. Former Wellington loose forward Cody Lokotui and Moana Pasifika first five Patrick Pellegrini are in line to make their Otago debuts off the bench. Powerhouse No 8 Christian Lio-Willie will captain the side and will be joined in the loose by Lucas Casey, who had a breakthrough season last year. Southland have shipped in players from all over. Sean Withy will captain a team including 13 new players in the squad of 23. Southern first five Jimmy Taylor has been given the nod to start at No 10 and will be making his NPC debut.