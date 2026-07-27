Hard-working locals and handy reinforcements will be looking to lead North Otago to Heartland Championship glory. North Otago coach Luke Herden has named a 32-man squad as he looks to give the Old Golds a shot at Meads Cup success after winning the second-tier Lochore Cup in 2025. The Old Golds will benefit from having a decent spine returning, including last year’s leadership group in Savenaca Rabaka, Hayden Tisdall and Cameron Rowland. Mitch Morton, who was a standout in the loose forwards last year, returns and is joined by ever-reliable Excelsior captain Mat Duff, who took 2025 off after the birth of his first child. Prop Kelepi Funaki and versatile back Tini Feke, who played for the New Zealand Heartland team last year, are both back, but blockbusting No 8 Junior Fakatoufifita has not been named and has missed the back half of the club season for Athletic Marist. Epineri Logavatu, Anthony Docherty, Jake Greenslade, Lisivani Tui’fua and Oli Knopp — who can also play in the backs — are strong in the forwards. Ben McCarthy and Ben Paton impressed in the backline last year. Joji Rinakama gets the call-up after a strong season with Valley, as does first five Isaac Clunie and halfback Billy Wilson. Former Waitaki Boys’ captain and Zingari-Richmond back Tyree Manaia will add plenty after a strong season in the midfield for Excelsior, and try-scoring winger Seva Druma is back. There is a crew of solid Dunedin loan players. Hardworking Southern lock Corban Agar has been named after an impressive display during the Old Golds’ Ranfurly Shield clash against Otago last month, and Kaikorai prop Phil Taua-Ah Soon is a mobile and strong ball-carrier. University back Rico Muliaina, the nephew of former All Black Mils and brother of Mika, the New Zealand under-20 playmaker, is a handy addition. He played for the New Zealand Universities team that met Japan under-20 earlier this year and is versatile at first five and fullback. Midfielder Mac Harris also joins from University after returning from a stint in Japan. Centre Matia Qiolevu has moved to Mid Canterbury and suited up for the Hammers in their Ranfurly Shield challenge last week. The Old Golds open their season against defending champions Mid Canterbury on August 15 in Oamaru. North Otago The squad Forwards: Anthony Docherty, Apenisia Tuiba, Cameron Rowland, Corban Agar, Epineri Logavatu, Hayden Tisdall, Henry Lemauai, Jake Greenslade, Kelepi Funaki, Lisivani Tui’fua, Mateo Qolisese, Mat Duff, Mitch Morton, Oli Knopp, Paea Fifita, Phil Taua-Ah Soon, Savenaca Rabaka, Viliame Mainawalala. Backs: Alfie Coop, Ben McCarthy, Ben Paton, Billy Wilson, Hateni Tafolo, Isaac Clunie, Joji Rinakama, Mac Harris, Mason James, Posiano Komoto, Rico Muliaina, Seva Druma, Tini Feke, Tyree Manaia.