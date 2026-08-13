Demand was strong at an in-lamb ewe fair near Gore last week, an agent says. There was a full clearance of about 2000 in-lamb ewes at Charlton Saleyards on August 6, PGG Wrightson agent Greg Clearwater, of Gore, said. “There was good bidding.” GERRIT DOPENBERGEverything sold at an in-lamb ewe fair at Charlton Saleyards near Gore. Photo: Gerrit Doppenberg Prices includes Romney two-tooth ewes fetching $336 each, three-shear $311 and four-shear $288. TEFRom two-tooth ewes fetched $305 each, two and three-shear $310, four and five- shear $290. Growbulk four-shear ewes fetched $309 each. GERRIT DOPENBERGBuyers flocked to an in-lamb ewe fair at Charlton Saleyards near Gore. Photo: Gerrit Doppenberg Sale prices were up on last year due to a rise in farmgate returns for sheep meat, he said. “It is at a completely different level to last year.” All of the ewes were sold to farmers in Southland, he said.