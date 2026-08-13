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Rural EventsAugust 12

Ploughing on: NZ team move to backup plan after shipping delays furrows brows

The New Zealand ploughing team are on their way to compete in southeastern Europe, leaving their tractors and ploughs behind.
Shawn McAvinue
Ploughing on: NZ team move to backup plan after shipping delays furrows brows
Ploughing on: NZ team move to backup plan after shipping delays furrows brows
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Rural EventsAugust 12

Scores of triallists and dogs to compete at indoor charity event in Waimumu from Friday

Entries have closed for the 11th annual Southern Indoor Charity Dog Trials near Gore.
Shawn McAvinue
Scores of triallists and dogs to compete at indoor charity event in Waimumu from Friday
Scores of triallists and dogs to compete at indoor charity event in Waimumu from Friday
Rural EventsAugust 5

Myth buster campaign clears up environment award misconceptions

The New Zealand Farm Environment Trust is busting myths they think might be preventing farmers and growers putting themselves forward for the Ballance Farm Environment Awards.
Myth buster campaign clears up environment award misconceptions
Myth buster campaign clears up environment award misconceptions
Rural EventsJuly 29

Hopes to house more cadets in new quarters on training farm in Southland

Construction of new living quarters on Jeff Farm begins soon and aims to increase the cadet intake from 2028, a manager says.
Shawn McAvinue
Hopes to house more cadets in new quarters on training farm in Southland
Hopes to house more cadets in new quarters on training farm in Southland