Entries have closed for the 11th annual Southern Indoor Charity Dog Trials near Gore. Trials committee chairman Trev Stark, of Pukerau, said the 160 entries over the three days of competition from Friday was pleasing. . “Anything over 150 entries is pretty good going.” The event will be held in the Southern Field Days AgriCentre in Waimumu. All proceeds would be given to Hospice South. The event raised about $17,500 for the hospice last year. Sandy EgglestonTasman Webley, of Owaka, and dog Boss move sheep to a pen at the Southern Indoor Charity Dog Trials in 2023. Photo: Sandy Eggleston Each triallist and their dog was given 10 minutes to get a trio of lambs through seven obstacles and into a pen. The top 12 triallists from the preliminary rounds compete in a run-off, which was expected to start about 11am on Sunday. The public were welcome to watch the action, which begins about 7am each day and could end up to 12 hours later, Mr Stark said. A prizegiving follows the run-off on Sunday. Sandy EgglestonRobin McKenzie and dog Ken move sheep through an obstacle at Southern Indoor Charity Dog Trials in 2023. Photo: Sandy Eggleston Prizes would be given to the top five competitors in the run-off, the top maiden dog and top novice competitors. The hospice would cater the event over the three days. Experienced dog triallists Andy Clark and Ian Stevenson, both of Canterbury, would lead dog training sessions at the event on Friday. A dog sale would no longer feature at the event because it took too many committee members outside the arena to help hold the auction, when they were needed inside to run the main event, Mr Stark said. “It went into the too-hard basket for us.” [Missing Credit]Quentin Whitehead, of Gore, and dog Ted attempt to move sheep during the final of the Southern Indoor Charity Dog Trials in 2024. Photo: Sandy Eggleston Store lambs were being provided for the trials by Mark Taylor, who farms near the Waimumu site. “It’s the first year we’ll be using them. “Last year we carted them in but it’s just another cost.” Triallists pay $20 per run, the same entry fee as last year. The entry cost could remain the same due to the generosity of sponsors. No late entries would be accepted. [Missing Credit]Russell Peek, of Gore, and dog Kip, move sheep to a pen at the Southern Indoor Charity Dog Trials in 2024. Photo: Sandy Eggleston Even though the event was outside the trial season and indoors, the entrants would performed to a high level. “They’re straight back into it. “People that are keen certainly put a bit of work into them before they come.” shawn.mcavinue@alliedmedia.co.nz