The New Zealand Farm Environment Trust is busting myths they think might be preventing farmers and growers putting themselves forward for the Ballance Farm Environment Awards.

Entries are now open for a new season of the awards.

In a statement, trust general manager Sarah Harris said the campaign was inspired by conversations with previous entrants, which revealed a number of common myths about the awards.

“We know there are exceptional farmers and growers across New Zealand who would make fantastic entrants, but misconceptions about the awards often stop them from putting their names forward.”

Attracting a strong field of entrants was essential.

“The integrity and reputation of the awards relies on recognising high-performing businesses that are willing to share their journey and inspire others.”

One of the most common myths was that entrants had to be Ballance Agri-Nutrients customers.

The long-standing partnership with Ballance as naming sponsor had led some people to believe Ballance owned or ran the awards programme.

While Ballance was the principal sponsor, the awards were owned and delivered by the trust, she said.

The independent charitable trust was supported by a wide range of industry partners.

“You certainly don’t need to be a Ballance customer to enter.”

Another common excuse her regional committees heard was people were “not ready”.

“The reality is that very few people ever feel ready. The awards aren’t about perfection — they’re about the journey and people’s willingness to keep improving.”

The trust was also keen to dispel the belief that entrants only got one opportunity to participate.

“We regularly see previous entrants come back years later. A new generation may have joined the business, succession may have taken place or they’ve completed a development project they’re proud of. These awards celebrate continuous improvement, so there is absolutely value in entering more than once.”

There was huge value for New Zealand’s food and fibre industry when farmers and growers were given a platform to tell their stories, she said.

“Not everyone feels comfortable putting themselves out there, and we completely understand that. But these awards are about creating positive stories about New Zealand’s primary sector.

“Every day, farmers and growers are making thoughtful decisions, innovating, caring for their people, their environment and their communities. Those stories deserve to be told.”

Many past entrants admitted they were hesitant before entering, but almost universally described it as one of the most rewarding experiences of their farming journeys, she said.

“The judging process gives people the chance to step back and reflect on what they’ve achieved. It creates great conversations, valuable feedback and often lifelong connections with others in the sector.

“Our Myth Buster campaign is simply about helping people see past the misconceptions. If you’ve ever thought, ‘I’m not ready,’ or ‘these awards aren’t for me’, we’d encourage you to have another look. You might just be surprised.”