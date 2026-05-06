Return to family farm reaps reward

Sheep and beef farmer Sean McElrea, of Edievale, won the West Otago A&P Society hogget competition for his Perendale flock. PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

Sean McElrea got a "good surprise" by winning the hogget section of the 2026 West Otago A&P Society ewe hogget and 2-tooth competition.

"I wasn’t expecting it because there is plenty of good sheep around West Otago and plenty of good farmers," the sheep and beef farmer said.

The win was confirmation he "must be doing something right".

He entered a commercial flock of 950 Perendale hoggets and it was the first time he had won the top prize in his own name.

The family farm, Gowan Braes in Edievale includes a Perendale stud.

His father, Mike McElrea, had his name among the winners etched on the trophy since the early 1950s.

Operating a stud meant more hoggets were wintered than if it was solely a commercial farm.

The stud flock and commercial flock on Gowan Braes were treated the same.

"They all run together."

The Perendale breed suited the 700ha farm, which was about 8km long, covering rolling to steep terrain.

"They are good, easy moving sheep, hardy and they can handle the cold."

Sheep and beef farmer Sean McElrea, of Edievale, won the West Otago A&P Society ewe hogget competition for his Perendale flock. PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

Perendale ewes were very good mothers, he said.

"They look after their babies."

Wool had always been a consideration in the stud’s breeding objectives.

"Good quality wool is an easy trait to keep but it is also very easy to lose and then to get back, so you may as well keep it."

For the past few years, the wool revenue was exceeding shearing costs.

Born and raised on the farm, after leaving school, he attended university and then worked in a range of jobs in the agricultural sector including driving tractors in Australia.

His final job before returning home to the farm was as a ground crew member for Helicopters Otago, near Mosgiel.

The plan had always been to return to the farm.

He would have been home for three years come this lambing working alongside his father.

They ran about 3200 ewes and about 100 beef cows.

He was home for good and the succession process was under way.

When he returned home to farm, the economic outlook for red meat was "pretty dire".

Sheep and beef farmer Sean McElrea, of Edievale, won the West Otago A&P Society ewe hogget competition for his Perendale flock. PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

"It was the worst it had been for a long, long time."

Commodity prices had improved, which made it easier to make decisions on farm.

An aspiration was to cultivate some land but the price of diesel was a consideration.

"I’d quite like to turn it over and get paddocks but it’s not cheap."

This season had been favourable for farming sheep.

"They are fat, round and happy."

The winter crops were looking good and the ewe hoggets would go on kale for most of the winter.

He entered the competition because it was a community fundraiser and it gave him a chance to take some time to inspect the hoggets.

"Usually when you run them into the yards, you’re generally drenching them and jabbing them and you want them back out."

Competition co-judge Andrew Herriott, of Heriot, said the winning flock was a nice, even line and true to breed.

"They were well-grown, good, solid hoggets ... there was no tail end in them at all."

Bigger hoggets were entered in the competition but they were on flatter farms, surrounded by dairy farms.

Farming conditions including terrain and altitude were considerations when judging, Mr Herriott said.

PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

Mr McElrea presented a good, clean, tidy line of hoggets and demonstrated he knew what he was doing.

"Sean’s plan going forward was thorough and direct," Mr Herriott said.

shawn.mcavinue@alliedmedia.co.nz

Award winners

• Ewe hogget: Sean McElrea (Perendale)

• Two-tooth: Corey Roulston (Romney)

• Stud beef small herd: Rob Hall (Angus)

• Stud beef large herd: Peters Genetics (Angus)

• Dairy in-calf heifers small herd and overall: Dave and Mel Goble

• Dairy in-calf heifers large herd: Peirce family

• Dairy yearlings small herd and overall: Richard and Maree Gardner

• Dairy yearlings large herd: Peirce family