Photos: Southern designers sweep the field at Gore’s Hokonui Fashion Design Awards

Southern designers came out to play in front of more than 600 guests at the gala night of the 2026 Hokonui Fashion Design Awards at the Gore Town and Country Club Stadium on Saturday. [Missing Credit]Annalisa Wikitoria McConachie is wearing Dunedin designer Kathryn Holloway's entry which won the New World Gore Sustainable Excellence Award. Photo: Gemma Sinclair [Missing Credit]A crowd of 600 enjoyed the Hokonui Fashion Design Awards gala evening on Saturday night. Photo: Gemma Sinclair [Missing Credit]Neeve Wooltorton wears Viv Tamblyn's bright wooly entry, which saw her win the Wools of New Zealand Best Use of Wool Award, and runner up in the Country Living Winter Solstice Award. Photo: Gemma Sinclair Still Vision PhotographyMataura Licensing Trust Award of Excellence and Dunedin Airport Open Collections Winner and The Fabric Store Best Use of Fabric Award 2026 (7 images) Designed by Alex O’Hagan, Ara Institute of Canterbury Modelled by Gabriel Mitchell, Eryn Phillipson, Izaah Iosefo (wearing sleeveless garment) Photo: Still Vision Photography Still Vision PhotographyVan De Water Jewellers Open Androgynous Winner 2026 (2 images) Designed by Ben Rouse, Otago Polytechnic School of Fashion Modelled by Izaah Iosefo Photo: Still Vision Photography Still Vision PhotographyCountry Living Open Winter Solstice Winner 2026 (2 images) Designed by Helen Marshall, Invercargill Modelled by Molly Cook Photo: Still Vision Photography Still Vision PhotographyHeather Paterson QSM Memorial Trophy - Best Southland Designer Award and Ivy Clinic Open Aotearoa Runner-up 2026 (2 images) Designed by Dorothy McIntosh, Gore Modelled by Jude Terry Photo: Still Vision Photography