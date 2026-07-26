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Photos: Southern designers sweep the field at Gore’s Hokonui Fashion Design Awards

Grace Milliken wears Kaikorai College student Grace Shemely\\'s design, which took out the Collective Design School Preppy category in the school competition. Photo: Gemma Sinclair
Grace Milliken wears Kaikorai College student Grace Shemely\\'s design, which took out the Collective Design School Preppy category in the school competition. Photo: Gemma Sinclair
Grace Milliken wears Kaikorai College student Grace Shemely's design, which took out the Collective Design School Preppy category in the school competition. Photo: Gemma Sinclair
Sunday, July 26, 2026
News|Southland
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