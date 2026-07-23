Dunedin model Laura Mills is fitted in a red silk chiffon Tanya Carlson evening dress with the help of iD Dunedin board co-chairwoman Sally McMillan (left) and board member Dr Jane Malthus. Photo: Linda Robertson

Yves Saint Laurent once said, “Fashions fade, style is eternal”.

Anyone attending the iD Dunedin Fashion Charitable Trust’s next fundraising event on August 27 will see that with their own eyes.

iD Dunedin board co-chairwoman Sally McMillan and board member Dr Jane Malthus have created archiveD — a fashion show with “sensational” archival garments from the 1960s through to 2003.

Dr Malthus said the show would display a mix of clothes from New Zealand and a few overseas designers, many of which had come out of people's wardrobes.

“So they're clothes that people have kept because they thought they were significant to them and maybe to fashion as well.

“Most of them have been designed by fashion designers — some really well-known.

“They are sort of a little lesson in New Zealand fashion history, because they were created by designers like Colin Cole, Kevin Berkahn and Ian Christie, from the 1960s and 70s.

“But then there's more modern designers like Tanya Carlson and Marilyn Sainty, from the 80s and 90s.

“And we've also got a selection of NOM*d archival garments, thanks to Margi Robertson."

Dr Malthus said a mix of up to 60 day wear and evening wear garments would be displayed in the show.

She said the event aimed to raise money for iD Dunedin’s next fashion show, at the Dunedin Railway Station in March 2027.

Last night, the show organisers met with models and mark-up and hair artists for a fitting session with the models, in preparation for next month’s event.

It will take place at 7pm, on August 27, at The Savoy, in Dunedin.

john.lewis@odt.co.nz