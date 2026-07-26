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Dunedin teen soars at fashion awards

Hazel Evans, of Bayfield High School, modelling her own design, spread her wings and took out the Bernina School Award of Excellence and the Regional Ford Gala Award in the school section at the Hokonui Fashion Design Awards last weekend. Photo: Supplied
Hazel Evans, of Bayfield High School, modelling her own design, spread her wings and took out the Bernina School Award of Excellence and the Regional Ford Gala Award in the school section at the Hokonui Fashion Design Awards last weekend. Photo: Supplied
Hazel Evans, of Bayfield High School, modelling her own design, spread her wings and took out the Bernina School Award of Excellence and the Regional Ford Gala Award in the school section at the Hokonui Fashion Design Awards last weekend. Photo: Supplied
Gemma Sinclair
Sunday, July 26, 2026
Updated, Sunday, July 26, 2026
News|Southland
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