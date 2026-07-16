Jacob Begg is going places in a hurry. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A young Southland driver is on the fast track to success.

Jacob Begg, 18, has received the opportunity of a lifetime as he prepares to trade Winton for Europe.

He has been invited to take up a testing and evaluation programme with Leipert Motorsport in a Lamborghini Super Trofeo Evo 2.

It all started with an email that was almost too good to be true, to the point that Begg actually wondered if it was a scam.

The 2025 New Zealand Formula Ford rookie champion had just secured a podium in the opening round of the 2026 championship at Teretonga Park in January when he arrived home to find an email from the German team then picked up the phone.

“They basically said, ‘We think you have a lot of potential and we would like to see if we can develop you to enable you to take the next step in your career’,” Begg said.

“From there, a package was put together for a testing and evaluation programme in Europe.

“The coolest thing for me was realising I was on the radar over there.

‘‘Ever since I was a kid, I dreamed of racing at a professional level.”

Begg, who like every good young motorsporter highlighted the support of his sponsors, is ready for a “mind-blowing” opportunity.

“I’m only 18 and you don’t expect teams from Europe to be interested, especially a team that has been so successful and won so many races and championships over a long period of time.

“They could have gone to any driver in the world.”

Since the deal was arranged, Begg has had an unrelated opportunity to drive a Lamborghini Super Trofeo Evo at Taupo Motorsport Park.

“It was an absolutely unreal experience and one I will forever be grateful for.

“It was a massive step up in speed, technology and downforce. The laps were about learning as the Lamborghini requires a totally different technique and a very specific style.”

Begg will head to Europe on August 21 and stay until early November.

He will live in Germany, get two test days at Monza, and join the team for events in Belgium, Spain, Italy and France.

“I will also be doing some simulator work ... and even help out in the workshop through the week.

“The team has outlined some goals for me and their pro drivers will be a really good benchmark for me to compare myself against as they are some of the best in the world.

“It is an amazing opportunity for me to take the next step in my career.” — Allied Media