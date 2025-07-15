Postie knocked down in Dunedin driveway

File photo: ODT

A Dunedin postie was treated by ambulance officers after being knocked off his motorbike in a Dunedin driveway.

The 54-year-old New Zealand Post delivery driver was hit by a car in High St, Mosgiel at 4.40pm yesterday, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

A 46-year-old man reversing his vehicle out of a driveway knocked him off his motorbike.

Hato Hone St John attended and the man was treated at the scene, Snr Sgt Bond said.

This morning at 2.10am, a person driving a Subaru Legacy along Kaikorai Valley Rd crashed his vehicle into a power pole.

He was then observed ‘‘stumbling’’ away before running off.

Police are yet to locate the man and inquiries were ongoing, Snr Sgt Bond said.

At 8pm yesterday, a 33-year-old man driving through the Orari and Otaki Sts intersection pulled out in front of an 85-year-old woman’s car.

This caused both vehicles to crash and both to be written off.

The 85-year-old woman was transported to Dunedin Hospital as a precaution, Snr Sgt Bond said.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz