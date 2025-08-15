Icy motorway crash prompts warning

PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Police say a Dunedin woman who came to grief on black ice was trying to overtake a grit truck.The 51-year-old was travelling behind a Downer truck applying CMA to State Highway 1 when she crashed early on Wednesday morning, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

The woman had slowly pulled out to overtake the truck near the Patmos Ave overbridge but lost control, hit a nearby bank and rolled.

Snr Sgt Bond said people needed to remember to drive to the conditions.

‘‘Be mindful of black ice, and the shaded areas.’’

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said one patient with minor injuries was transported to Dunedin Hospital.

— Allied Media