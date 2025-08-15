Stolen pie flies after test drive denied

A stolen pie was launched at a car yard worker by a man who was denied a test drive. Photo: Getty Images

A Dunedin man threw a stolen pie and bottle of coke at a car yard worker after being denied a test drive, police say.

The 34-year-old man arrived at the car yard after allegedly stealing some sunglasses and a cap from a petrol station in Andersons Bay Rd at 7.30am yesterday, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

He demanded to drive a car and was denied so went back to the petrol station and stole a pie and two cokes.

When he returned to the car yard he threw a rock through its office window, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The rock also hit a car and dented one of its panels.

At this point a worker at the yard approached only to have a pie thrown at him.

The man then jumped on a car bonnet and damaged it.

He then hopped off the bonnet and threw a coke at the staff member but missed him and hit a 2025 car, breaking a headlight.

Then he threatened to kill the staff member and left the yard.

Police arrested the man and he appeared in court this morning for 11 charges including four for willful damage, shoplifting, common assault and threats to kill, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Historic charges from August 13 for stealing alcohol and trespassing at a supermarket and August 10 for shoplifting from a supermarket were also brought up.