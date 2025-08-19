Reinforcing the need for sturdy foundations

PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Reinforcing steel for the new pile caps at the new Dunedin hospital is pictured yesterday.

Work on the inpatient building’s foundations continues, with contractors installing 134 pile caps.

About 4300cum of concrete will be poured across the site, with about 490 tonnes of reinforcing steel used. This work began last month and will take about six months, as it includes detailed inspections of every pile to ensure the facility is built to the highest design and safety standards.

The next major construction phase is the substructure, expected to begin in early 2026, which would prepare the site for base isolators and IL4 foundations — ensuring the hospital can keep functioning after a major earthquake or natural disaster.