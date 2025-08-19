Man allegedly headbutted police after spear gun stand off

A Dunedin man armed with a spear gun allegedly headbutted a police officer after getting into an argument with his mother.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to an address in Mornington at about 5.45pm yesterday.

Neighbours had overheard the 44-year-old man and his mother arguing, and called police when they got no response following a welfare check.

When officers arrived, the man went outside to abuse police before heading back inside, Snr Sgt Bond alleged.

He re-emerged from the dwelling holding what appeared from a distance to be a shotgun or a crossbow.

"He was also yelling, ‘I'm armed, don't come any closer’," Snr Sgt Bond said.

The officers called for backup and the man returned inside.

But before backup could arrive, the man left the address unarmed to give himself up.

He placed his hands above his head in the middle of the road and was arrested.

"During that time, he headbutted the police officer that was escorting him to the car."

A spear gun was found by the front door.

The 44-year-old was charged with possession of an offensive weapon and assaulting police, Snr Sgt Bond said.

He was bailed, to appear in the Dunedin District Court on Thursday.

The officer who was headbutted went to hospital to be checked for a concussion.

