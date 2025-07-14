Bed shortage to be met by office wing conversion

Lincoln University. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

A bed shortage for first-year Lincoln University students is being relieved by converting office and teaching rooms into a new accommodation wing.

Rising demand for student housing has resulted in the renovation at an undisclosed cost of Hudson Hall for nearly 80 new beds by the start of the first semester next year.

Work began on June 5 with the project expected to be completed by December.

The university’s student accommodation will increase to more than 800 beds at seven accommodation halls, 47 flats and 36 houses.

Former offices, meeting rooms and teaching spaces are being removed in the eastern wing of Hudson Hall to lift its total bed count to 155 fully catered rooms.

A university spokeswoman said redevelopment costs were commercially sensitive and subject to an obligation of confidence to the contractor.

First-year students often prefer accommodation to be next to the university’s dining hall, lecture theatres and facilities to ease their transition into university life.

Lincoln University deputy vice-chancellor Damian Lodge said the university had moved to increase bed numbers in response to growing demand from international and domestic students wanting to live and study on campus.

"With demand for our accommodation services continuing to exceed supply, we are now working on a long-term accommodation strategy, but in the meantime the Hudson Hall renovation will deliver accommodation spaces for an extra 80 students."

Accommodation costs, including meals, at Hudson Hall are about $19,200, depending on payment instalments.

The hall was opened in 1954 as student accommodation and was later partly converted into office, administration and teaching spaces.

Lincoln’s growing student roll coincided with a record last May of more than 1600 qualifications to graduands.