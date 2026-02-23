Yards packed for sale

PHOTO: GEORGE EMPSON

Sheep numbers overtook tourists in the Mackenzie township of Tekapo on Thursday as thousands of lambs were yarded for the annual Tekapo lamb sale, which followed an earlier sale in Omarama that day.

ASB’s latest Commodities Weekly said sheep and beef prices remained very high.

Within the ASB indices, the USD lamb and beef index was up 0.6% on a week ago and 40.2% higher on year-ago levels.

In their latest report, the AgriHQ team noted there was a bit of caution in the sheep market with processors signalling prices needed to ease to better align export returns with current schedules.