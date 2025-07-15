Interesting newcomers in stable squad

Joseva Tamani. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

A Fijian, an English Stag, a Magpie, a Dragon, an Eel and a Shark walk into a changing room.

That is not some sort of obscure joke, but it is the start of a discussion about the most interesting points in the Otago squad named for the NPC campaign.

New coach Mark Brown has named six potential debutants in a 32-strong squad.

Having 26 players — with a combined 636 caps — return from last season is a fair display of stability, and there should be plenty of motivation in the squad to improve on a ninth placing.

Southern loose forward Konrad Toleafoa, Zingari-Richmond hooker A-One Lolofie, Taieri halfback Bob Martin and Dunedin flanker Max Ratcliffe are the newcomers out of club rugby.

Otago have also signed Fijian Drua lock Joseva Tamani and English utility back Charlie Powell, who played for Southland last season, to fill holes they believe cannot yet be covered from local stocks.

Not everybody is on board with recruiting international players for the NPC — indeed, it rather flies in the face of the mission of the competition — but Brown said they would add to the squad and give Otago time to get more locals in key positions up to speed.

"There are some really promising young fellows there, and they feature in our sort of wider group," Brown said.

"But we want to set them up to succeed, get them in our environment and just take some time with them. And then when we need to call on them through the year, they're sort of ready, rather than thrusting them in straight away."

Lock was always going to be a position of concern now Fabian Holland is virtually certain to be a regular in the All Blacks and New Zealand under-20 giant Josh Tengblad is being developed carefully.

Tamani, 28, who made his test debut in 2023, has played 31 Super Rugby games for the Drua, scoring six tries, and can play lock or blindside.

"We aimed high to see if we could find someone of a suitable level of experience," Brown said.

"There weren't too many around, but once Josefa didn't make the Flying Fijians, he became available, and we were obviously really interested with what he could provide to the squad.

Charlie Powell.

"In terms of experience and being able to cope at this level, he was a nice fit for us."

Bristol-born Powell, 25, played eight games for Southland last year at centre or wing.

The Englishman has since been playing in the Shute Shield competition in Sydney.

"He's got some good ability to cover midfield as well as outside back, and that was sort of quite important to us," Brown said.

"We're hedging our bets with Charlie. He can cover both for us as we work through some injuries."

Indeed, Otago look a little lean with the season just around the corner.

Holland, Christian Lio-Willie and George Bower are with the All Blacks, and Finn Hurley (quad, 10-12 weeks), Oliver Haig (ankle, 4-6 weeks), Jona Nareki (knee, 4-6 weeks), Josh Whaanga (knee, 6-8 weeks) and Jake Te Hiwi (groin, 4-6 weeks) are sidelined.

"We will have to sort of grin and bear it and just work within our means for the first couple of weeks.

"But then hopefully we start getting some of those boys drip-fed back."

Brown said Toleafoa and Ratcliffe had been consistent performers in club rugby and it was time to see how they fared at the next level.

Martin, who came back from Brisbane and briefly made his Eels comeback before getting injured, will have to compete with classy Highlanders halfback Nathan Hastie and New Zealand under-20 sensation Dylan Pledger, while Lolofie will challenge Highlanders hooker Henry Bell and veteran Liam Coltman.

Cameron Millar is the only specialist first five in the squad but rising Harbour playmaker Rique Miln is among a bunch of players in a wider group ready for action when needed.

Sam Gilbert, in his last season with Otago before heading to Ireland, is otherwise the only cover at No10.

Gilbert and Lio-Willie were co-captains last season but Brown has not yet revealed his leadership structure.

First five Ajay Faleafaga has been injured and is understood to be heading to Japan, experienced halfback James Arscott has switched to Auckland, Sam Fischli has signed for the Stags, and centre Hudson Creighton has returned to Australia.

Otago play Southland in a preseason game at the University Oval on Friday afternoon, and the rivals clash on Stag Day in Invercargill in the opening round of the NPC on August 2.

Otago

NPC squad

Hookers: Liam Coltman (Utah Warriors), Henry Bell (Kaikorai), A-One Lolofie (Zingari-Richmond).

Props: George Bower (Harbour), Benjamin Lopas (Green Island), Saula Ma’u (Harbour), Abraham Pole (Harbour), Moana Takataka (Kaikorai), Rohan Wingham (Dunedin).

Locks: Fabian Holland (Dunedin), Joseva Tamani (Fijian Drua), Will Tucker (Kaikorai).

Loose forwards: Lucas Casey (Kaikorai), Max Ratcliffe (Dunedin), Will Stodart (University), Harry Taylor (Southern), Konrad Toleafoa (Southern), Christian Lio-Willie (Kaikorai), Oliver Haig (Green Island).

Halfbacks: Nathan Hastie (Harbour), Dylan Pledger (Kaikorai), Bob Martin (Taieri).

First five: Cameron Millar (Taieri).

Midfield backs: Sam Gilbert (Green Island), Jake Te Hiwi (Green Island), Josh Timu (Southern), Thomas Umaga-Jensen (University), Josh Whaanga (Taieri).

Outside backs: Jeremiah Asi (University), Finn Hurley (Green Island), Jona Nareki (Alhambra-Union), Charlie Powell (Manly Marlins).

hayden.meikle@odt.co.nz