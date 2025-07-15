Canoe diplomacy

Edward, Prince of Wales is transported in a dug-out canoe on the Zambezi River near Kamujoma, Northern Rhodesia. — Otago Witness, 15.9.1925 COPIES OF PICTURE AVAILABLE FROM ODT FRONT OFFICE, LOWER STUART ST, OR WWW.ODTSHOP.CO.NZ

The Prince of Wales, journeying along the Zambesi, has reached Kamujoma, where he was welcomed by a large gathering of Barotse tribesmen.

The paramount chief presented a loyal address. The Prince, in replying, begged them to give up the practice of slavery.

He afterwards participated in an elaborate native aquatic display.

America doing OK

In the matter of motor vehicles, particularly, the rest of the world is very small potatoes alongside the United States, for it has only 12 percent of the total number of motor vehicles while America has 88 percent. Furthermore, the United States is producing: 55 percent of the world’s iron ore, 61 percent of the world’s pig iron, 65 percent of the world’s steel, 61 percent of the world’s copper, 62 percent of the world’s petroleum, 43 percent of the world’s coal, 52 percent of the world’s timber output, 65 percent of the world’s naval stores, 42 percent of the world's phosphate, 80 percent of the world’s sulphur, 63 percent of the world’s mica, 62 percent of the world’s lead, 64 percent of the world’s zinc, 60 percent of the world’s talc and soapstone, 45 percent of the world’s barytes, 63 percent of the world’s cotton. Gee. The catalogue is not exhaustive.

— by ‘Wayfarer’

Cable-car replacement bus

The recent disorganisation of the Roslyn cable service and the attendant inconvenience occasioned to hill dwellers was fortunately relieved by touches of humour. Citizens who reside in the more distant areas — and especially in those badly served by transit facilities — have apparently cultivated the virtue of patience in a marked degree, and hence such insignificant trifles as the suspension of a tramway service more or less frequently is viewed with remarkable imperturbability. The good-natured crowds who waited in the rain for a problematical journey home per medium of a totally inadequate bus service from Rattray Street to Highgate obtained a good deal of fun at the frantic attempts of "struggling masses" to find the solitary entrance to the charabanc.

In one instance a somewhat piqued female voice was heard to protest, "Gentlemen, gentlemen, ladies first," followed (more peremptorily) by "Mind my umbrella — it cost me 25 shillings."

Lepers’ voyage booked

The Government steamer Hinemoa’s trip early next month will transport the lepers from Quail Island station in Lyttelton Harbour to the leper station of Makogai Island, lying 18 miles north-east of Levuku, the old capital of Fiji.

Four Maoris, two Chinamen and three Europeans, all males, will go from New Zealand with the present staff. Dr T.J. Hughes, district medical officer at Auckland, will accompany the party in a supervising capacity.

Special accommodation is to be constructed at the after end of the Hinemoa, and this will be left at the leper station when the patients have been landed. The vessel will also transport 10 lepers from Samoa.

There are five leper villages at Makogai, containing 351 patients, who have an active, open-air existence, and are treated for the disease in various ways.

The administration of chaulmoogra oil has a marked beneficial effect on nearly all stages of leprosy. Surgical treatment is also important.

— ODT, 15.7.1925 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)