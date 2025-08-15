Extra rations arrive

US Navy supply ship USS Arctic unloads stores at Port Chalmers for the visiting naval fleet. — Otago Witness, 25.8.1925

Fundamental duality

American store ship USS Arctic arrived in the lower harbour yesterday morning after a passage of 27 days from San Francisco. The vessel, after undergoing medical inspection, was berthed at Port Chalmers to discharge about 200 tons of foodstuffs for the American destroyers at Dunedin. The Arctic is to sail this morning for Lyttelton, Wellington, Auckland, Pago Pago and Honolulu.

Jesus Christ knew the truth of dual nature in man. He saw the constant warfare between the two natures, and again and again He threw his full weight on the side of the better and loftier nature on behalf of a perplexed man or woman struggling towards the vision that glimmered in the soul. Paul knew the truth and the agony of the dual nature. "I want to do what is right, but wrong is all I can manage. I cordially agree with God’s law so far as my inner self is concerned, but then I find quite another law in my members which conflicts with the law of my mind and makes me a prisoner to sin’s law that resides in my members. Miserable wretch that I am, who will rescue me from this body of death?" And who can withhold pity from Robert Burns, nay, cannot repeat with him in his anguished cry, "O that the man would arise in me, that the man I am would cease to be."

Pax Americana

In entertaining the American War Fleet we have suffered a sea change. It is like a vaccination — and of course a vaccination affects you through and through. Perhaps I am wrong in calling the American Fleet a War Fleet. Rear-admiral Marvell, presiding over the Dunedin vaccination, tells us that "there is no more peaceful set of people in the world than naval people; their business is with warlike armaments, but nobody anywhere loves peace better than the naval officer." — by ‘Civis’

Riches of Whakaari

White Island contains enormous deposits of valuable fertilisers, according to investigations made by the White Island Agricultural Chemical Co, the present owners of the island. The material of the old crater bed has been widely tested and found to be a fertiliser of unique quality. A careful estimate of the quantity available for shipment near the beaches is over 2,000,000 tons. The island also contains considerable deposits of guano and sulphur available for immediate shipment.

Don’t call them that

Many of the American fleet visitors have taken strong exception to the appellation "gobs" which has been applied to them in some quarters. When referring to the matter yesterday, a member of one of the destroyers’ crew said that the appellation was an insult, and he could not understand why it was applied to the American sailors.

Digging out Friendly Bay

Dredging operations were commenced in the Oamaru harbour on Wednesday afternoon. During the morning the dredge proceeded into the roadstead for about a mile, paying out a length of chain on its return. This is to act as a guide, and the dredge works this particular area. Although the work is rather slow, and fairly costly (£40 per day), it is very effective, and a large quantity of silt was scooped out of the inner harbour. When the dredge is full, it steams three miles out to sea, where it deposits the spoil. — ODT, 15.8.1925