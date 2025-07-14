Second big win for youth choir

A national choir, with a Dunedin singer in its ranks, has taken home the top award at an international competition.

The New Zealand Youth Choir, with singers aged between 18 and 25, was named Choir of the World at the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod in Wales on Saturday night (local time).

The choir blended waiata and kapa haka with a traditional choral repertoire.

It comprised about 50 singers, including former Columba College and University of Otago student Rosie Auchinvole, and operates on a three-year membership.

The award came hot on the heels of another win at the European Choir Games in Denmark last week, where the choir won the Grand Prix of Nations, after receiving a score of 97.5 from 100 in the folklore category.

The New Zealand Youth Choir wins Choir of the World 2025. PHOTO: FACEBOOK / NZ YOUTH CHOIR

At the time, Ms Auchinvole told theit was a "huge honour" to represent New Zealand internationally.

Labour arts, culture and heritage spokeswoman Rachel Boyack said the "outstanding young singers" were incredible ambassadors for New Zealand.

"I watched their winning set this morning after waking up to hear this very exciting news," she said.

"I’ve been lucky to see the choir perform this year, including at Waitangi on Waitangi Day, and it is incredible to see how much they’ve achieved — I am hugely proud of every one of them."

Also on Saturday night, New Zealand Youth Choir conductor David Squire was awarded the Jayne Davies Conductors Prize.

The New Zealand Youth Choir last won the Choir of the World title in 1999.

