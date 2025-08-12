Signs of an upcoming election

PHOTOS: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Yesterday marked two months until the local body election and the first day candidates were allowed to erect hoardings.

Signs were quick to appear across the city, as seen here on a Caversham Valley Rd verge (left) and Pine Hill Rd.

The size, content and display of candidates’ signs must adhere to rules set by the Dunedin City Council.

For example, the area of a sign’s display face cannot exceed 3sqm and a combined maximum area of 6sqm for all display faces.

The council had said candidates should also take care to avoid hitting underground power cables.

Queries on election sign content should be directed to the electoral officer and queries on the placement, size, construct, size of lettering or non-compliant hoardings should go to the council’s resource management department.

The election will be held on October 11. Election signs must be removed the day before.