Signs of an upcoming election

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Signs were quick to appear across the city, as seen here on a Caversham Valley Rd verge (left) and Pine Hill Rd.
The size, content and display of candidates’ signs must adhere to rules set by the Dunedin City Council.
For example, the area of a sign’s display face cannot exceed 3sqm and a combined maximum area of 6sqm for all display faces.
Queries on election sign content should be directed to the electoral officer and queries on the placement, size, construct, size of lettering or non-compliant hoardings should go to the council’s resource management department.
The election will be held on October 11. Election signs must be removed the day before.