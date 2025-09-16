Three escape with minor injuries as truck, car crash in Waitati

Police speak to the driver of a car involved in a collision with a truck and trailer at the intersection of SH1 and Harvey St in Waitati. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Three people received minor injuries after a crash involving a car and a truck in Waitati this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said they received a call about the two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Harvey St and Waikouaiti-Waitati Rd (State Highway 1), at about 12:15pm today.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they responded with one rapid response unit.

Three patients, all with minor injuries, were assessed at the scene.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz