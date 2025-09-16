Three escape with minor injuries as truck, car crash in Waitati

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Three people received minor injuries after a crash involving a car and a truck in Waitati this afternoon.
A police spokeswoman said they received a call about the two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Harvey St and Waikouaiti-Waitati Rd (State Highway 1), at about 12:15pm today.
A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they responded with one rapid response unit.
Three patients, all with minor injuries, were assessed at the scene.