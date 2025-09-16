Fleeing Dunedin driver winds up in ditch

The driver crashed into a ditch on Dalziel Rd. Photo: Google Maps

An alleged petrol thief’s attempt to flee Dunedin police came to an abrupt end when she crashed into a ditch.

The young woman — who did not have a driver’s licence — fled police at speed after members of the public alerted them to her dangerous driving.

She had earlier in the day allegedly driven off from a Mosgiel petrol station without paying, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

Police were called to the action in Wakari Rd at about 7.30am yesterday.

The vehicle had been seen driving at speed and crossing the centre line.

It had also hit the island after turning into Wakari Rd.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle but it took off at speed, Snr Sgt Bond said.

‘‘A short time later, it has crashed into a ditch on Dalziel Rd.’’

The driver, a 21-year-old woman, was arrested.

She would appear in the Dunedin District Court today charged with theft, driving without a licence, failing to stop and dangerous driving.

A compulsory impairment test was conducted and a blood sample was taken, the results of which were pending, Snr Sgt Bond said.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz