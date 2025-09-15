Driver allegedly tried to ram patrol car

Photo: ODT files

A drunk Dunedin man doing doughnuts and skids around the central city attempted to ram a patrol car while fleeing, police say.

About 2am on Sunday, police watched as a 21-year-old driving a black Ford Falcon did a series of doughnuts with his vehicle at the intersection of Howe St and George St in North Dunedin, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

In the car was an 18-year-old associate wanted by police.

Once finished his doughnuts, the driver then allegedly sped down George St towards the Octagon, and police activated their lights for him to pull over.

The driver did not, and instead began swerving within the lane.

He then did another loss of traction, Snr Sgt Bond said, before driving his vehicle at a stationary patrol car with officers inside, who had to take evasive action to avoid being hit.

Police then followed him from a distance.

The driver later turned around and headed back north up George St for his home in Warrender St.

Officers knocked on the door and found the two men.

The 21-year-old underwent breath-testing procedures and recorded a breath alcohol level of 889mcg - almost four times the legal limit of 250mcg.

He was arrested and charged with drink-driving, failing to stop, reckless driving, driving while disqualified and sustained loss of traction.

The man was bailed to appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

18-year-old charged

Also charged was the 18-year-old man, wanted for allegedly fleeing from police earlier this year.

On July 20, officers signalled for the car he was driving to stop, however he allegedly took off, did a U-turn and sped through a red light.

Two days later, he committed a petrol drive-off at a nearby petrol station, it is alleged.

The man was arrested, charged with sustained loss of traction, dangerous driving, failure to stop, driving while his licence was suspended, as well as the historic fleeing driver incident and the historic theft matter.

He was in custody and would appear in court at a later date.

