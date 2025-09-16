Another round of wild weather on way for South

The respite from the wild weekend weather looks to be brief, as more strong winds and heavy rain are on the way for parts of the South.

Conditions have settled in the early part of the week after damaging winds felled trees, downed powerlines and forced flight cancellations on Saturday.

However, MetService says the reprieve will be short-lived, with winds strengthening and wet weather spreading across the country from Wednesday.

The forecaster has issued a slew of severe weather alerts covering most of the South Island, including orange heavy rain warnings for Fiordland and the headwaters of the Otago lakes and rivers, and a strong wind watch for inland parts of Otago and Southland.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said from Wednesday the weather would begin to shift as northwesterly winds picked up over the South Island and lower parts of the North Island.

"Those unsettled northwesterlies will give the second half of the week a very spring-like feel."

She said that once the main band of rain had passed, showers would linger in many places before clearing by the end of Friday, and temperatures would be in the low to mid-teens for most.

New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said the winds may make driving difficult, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles, and could also bring down trees and powerlines.

"Road users are encouraged to plan ahead for the windy conditions, and when driving in strong winds to reduce their speed, ensure a firm grip on the wheel, give other vehicles space and stay alert for debris."

