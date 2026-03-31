Landmark home celebrates its 100th birthday

Art Deco fan Nic Brandsen took the chance to dress up in period costume for the Anderson House 100th birthday celebrations last weekend. PHOTO: TONI MCDONALD

Tea, cake and a little ragtime jazz entertained a steady stream of visitors to Anderson House on Saturday as the Invercargill landmark celebrated its 100th anniversary.

The Georgian-style house, designed by Christchurch architect Cecil Wood, was built during the Art Deco era on a 121ha block by Sir Robert and Lady Elizabeth Anderson.

The home originally cost £15,000, with construction completed in 1925.

Judy Browning brought along photos and memories shared at the venue.

‘‘In 2000, my daughter got married right in front of here [the house] ... and there were bees everywhere because the lavender was a bit higher,’’ she said.

She also recalled working behind the scenes to provide catering for other functions over the years.

During the past century, the building has provided the backdrop for many wedding photographs.

Anderson Park was originally named Victoria Park by the first Pākehā owner of the land, Kenneth McIvor, who arrived from Australia in 1859.

The land later passed to the McDougal family, who divided it into 120ha blocks about 1910, one of which was bought by Sir Robert Anderson.

Sir Robert’s long-held interest in Māori artefacts prompted him to establish a whare, known as Te Wharepenui o Anehana, within the park grounds.

It remains an important cultural feature of the estate and has since been restored.

Built with reinforced concrete, Anderson House’s exterior was finished with white cement made using sand shipped from Stewart Island.

The interior was plastered and finished in rimu and Australian maple. The house also features Oamaru stone fireplaces, West Coast marble, and Bangor slate roofing.

Born in Queenstown and raised in Invercargill, Sir Robert rose from an office boy at the Southland Building Society to become one of New Zealand’s most successful entrepreneurs.

He was knighted for his contributions to commerce and public service and in 2020, was posthumously inducted into the New Zealand Business Hall of Fame.

Following his death in 1942 and Lady Anderson’s in 1951, the Anderson family honoured Sir Robert’s wishes by gifting the estate to the Invercargill City Council, which renamed it Anderson Park.

The homestead served as the Invercargill Art Gallery from 1951 until its closure for earthquake strengthening in 2014, reopening in 2022 after significant restoration.

However, Anderson House no longer operates as an art gallery.

The Anderson House Trust, formed in 2019, works with the council to develop the property as a vibrant event and community venue.

The weekend’s centenary celebrations — postponed from 2025 — included heritage displays, artisan and food stalls, children’s entertainment, guided tours, lawn games, live music and interactive activities throughout the park.

- Toni McDonald