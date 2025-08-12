Speed limit around Kuri Bush could yet be lowered

A previously abandoned plan to lower speed limits around Kuri Bush has made a reappearance as the Dunedin City Council gears up for public consultation.

The council has put forward a proposal to consult on lowering the speed limit on Taieri Mouth Rd from 100kmh to 80kmh.

In a report to the Saddle Hill Community Board, transport analyst Maddie Pascoe said the proposed changes to the 13km stretch of road between Taieri Mouth and Brighton would increase safety for residents and travellers.

The council consulated on similar changes in 2023, but work stopped after the government changed the process for setting speed limits.

At the time, 20 Kuri Bush residents signed a submission, supporting an 80kmh speed limit.

The council now plans to consult on the changes under the government’s speed setting system, which required a formal consultation of at least six weeks.

Ms Pascoe said average speeds along Taieri Mouth Rd were between 88kmh and 92kmh, suggesting many drivers already saw 100kmh as ‘‘unsafe or inappropriate’’.

Road users had to navigate blind spots, beach and property access.

The road, part of the Southern Scenic Route, recorded high tourist numbers in the summer and was regularly used by heavy machinery, she said.

The community board will consider whether to support the changes at Thursday’s meeting.

