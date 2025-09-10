Watch live: More photos of Phillips' 'grim, dimly lit' camp released

By Kate Green of RNZ

Police believe they've discovered the main campsite used by Tom Phillips and his children in recent months.

It was found about 200 metres away from the site where the younger children were found on Monday, across some difficult terrain, of which pictures were released earlier.

Detective Senior Sergeant Andrew Saunders said the site was difficult to access and well hidden, and police were now working on steep and uneven ground to document evidence from the scene.

"It's a very grim, dimly lit area, surrounded by dense bush," he said.

Photos: NZ police

A tent was discovered, well-covered and dry.

Saunders said the conditions the children had been living in "were not very nice". They were cramped and dirty. He was not prepared to share any information that the children had passed on to police.

Officers were analysing a number of items, he said, and it was now clear Phillips had outside help.

The police vehicles and the quad bike from the scene of Monday's shooting were removed from Te Anga Road last night, and police would continue their examination of the area today and tomorrow.

The officer injured on Monday remained in Waikato Hospital.

In a message, his family thanked the public and police for support they had received.

Acting Waikato District Commander Andrea McBeath said staff had been humbled by support from the public.

"Operation Curly", as it was known, which was focused on locating Phillips and the safe return of the children, was now at an end.

Saunders says a new phase of the operation was now beginning as they try and identify who has been helping Phillips.

"We've always suspected Tom Phillips was receiving help."

Burglaries were being re-investigated to see if Phillips was responsible or if it might be those helping him.

"While no one wanted it to end in these circumstances, it is highly satisfying as an investigator that the children have been safely returned," Saunders said.

Phillips was killed and a constable seriously injured on Monday morning and the three children who've been in hiding with their father for almost four years are with Oranga Tamariki.

Police on Tuesday released photos of the campsite where two of his children were found.

It's been revealed today that a film crew from NHNZ Productions has been following the police investigation for a year and has been given exclusive access to the campsite. The crew is filming for a documentary being produced by Dame Julie Christie.

Meanwhile, the children's mother has told RNZ's Mata she was yet to be told what the plan to reunite her and her children was and there was still no timeline.

Police Minister Mark Mitchell said he was sympathetic to Cat but it was "a complex situation" with authorities governed by court orders.

More to come...