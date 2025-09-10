Phillips family 'disturbed' documentary being made

The production crew in Marokopa. Photo: RNZ

The family of Tom Phillips have spoken for the first time since his death, saying they’re “disturbed” by a documentary that is being made about the case.

Phillips had been evading police since December of 2021, along with his three children Jayda, 12, Maverick, 10, and Ember, 9.

On Monday, the fugitive father was killed after a shootout with police who had been called to reports of a burglary in the small Waikato town of Piopio. An officer was shot multiple times in the head and remains in hospital with significant injuries.

One of Phillips' children, who was with him at the time of the shooting, then began assisting police and said there were firearms at the remote campsite where the other two children were found on Monday.

A documentary crew has been following the disappearance of the family for most of this year, gaining exclusive access to the investigation.

In a statement to RNZ, Phillips’ sister, Rozzi Phillips, spoke out against the documentary.

“Our family is disturbed that anyone would want to profit from our tragedy. At this worst of times the children's privacy must be protected. They should not be filmed. No footage of them should be published and their ordeal and recovery should not be used for entertainment.”

A photo posted on social media by Cat of her and the children in November 2021, a month before they were taken by father Tom Phillips. Photo: Supplied

The mother of the Phillips children, Cat, has told Mata she does not support or consent to a documentary being made about the disappearance.

"We are aware of a documentary being produced about the ordeal my children have endured for nearly four years. When informed of this project by the police I made it absolutely clear that I do not support, endorse, or consent to its production.

"My children and our whānau are navigating an experience few could ever imagine. Each day brings uncertainty, and our only wish is to move forward with privacy, healing, and dignity.

"We again wish to state unequivocally: we do not support, nor do we consent to, this documentary."

The documentary is being produced by Dame Julie Christie. Photo: RNZ

The police’s executive director media and communications, Claire Trevett, confirmed that police had been followed by a film crew from NHNZ Productions with the Operation Curly team for most of this year.

The documentary is being produced by Dame Julie Christie.

“As with all documentary or reality TV filming inside our operations, we have formal agreements that give police final say over any broadcast content, with all filming required to comply with any court orders or privacy laws.

"This production is not allowed to be broadcast before the completion of any IPCA (Independent Police Conduct Authority), Coronial or other inquiry.

“We have only agreed to the police participation in this work - and the production company is responsible for their own requests of any other individuals.”