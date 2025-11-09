Govt announces wide-reaching meth crackdown

Bags of meth recently discovered at Auckland Airport. Photo: Supplied

The government has unveiled a plan to combat methamphetamine harm in New Zealand, strengthening border security, and increasing addiction services and maritime operations to disrupt organised crime networks.

Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith said the drug was an increasing issue in New Zealand.

"Meth is a scourge on our society," he said. "Consumption doubled last year and, ultimately, increased meth use fuels organised crime and destroys lives.

"This government's primary justice target is to reduce the number of victims of crime,"

Wastewater testing indicated a doubling of meth consumption from 732kg in 2023 to 1434kg in 2024.

There has also been an increase of 266 percent in meth seized in New Zealand and offshore over the past five years.

In 2024, the estimated social harm cost to New Zealand was $1.5 billion.

"Significant action is already underway, including investment in Customs, reviewing maritime security powers, police recruitment, establishing the Ministerial Advisory Group on Organised Crime and Border Security Bill amendments," Goldsmith said.

"However, there is more we can do to disrupt international supply, sharpen enforcement and reduce demand."

The actions announced include a four-year media campaign to raise public awareness about meth-related harm, funded out of the proceeds of crime fund.

About $30 million over four years would be allocated to increase the services available to communities hardest hit by meth, within the 'Vote Health' mental health and addiction budget.

A series of maritime operations would be conducted to disrupt organised crime networks operating across the Pacific Ocean and police enforcement abilities would also be increased, including being able to intercept communications and search evidence stored electronically.

Police could also reclaim ill-gotten gains from organised crime groups, and officials would also consult the maritime sector on a suite of proposals to strengthen border security and shut down opportunities for organised criminals to operate through the country's ports.

The government has also agreed to an additional $23.1 million of funding to establish offshore liaison positions, as well as an additional money-laundering team, and fund the Resilience to Organised Crime in Communities work programme until December 2026.

Drug Foundation welcomes announcement

New Zealand Drug Foundation executive director Sarah Helm said the organisation welcomed the announcement.

"It is good to see an emphasis on health approaches in the government's announcement," she said. "It's clear to everyone that we can't arrest our way out of this issue."

Funding for increased support and services was sorely needed, Helm said.

"Methamphetamine use has surged to unprecedented levels over the last 18 months and with it, we've seen increased harm in the community. This has landed on a sector that has been significantly underfunded for many years.

"By helping people, communities and families to address substance use disorder, we can both reduce demand and make a dent in supply, because people with long-term addiction often have to turn to selling the drug to help them pay for their own."

Treatment and harm-reduction were better uses of taxpayer money than criminalising people, as long-term, they helped prevent costs to the health and justice systems, and other social costs, she said.

"It is good to see more investment in community-level support, because people shouldn't have to wait until they are experiencing the worst harms, before they can access support."

The campaign would need to focus on destigmatising and encouraging people to seek help, Helm said.

"The communities experiencing the worst methamphetamine harms already know the negative impact it is having. A campaign that is grounded in what they're experiencing, and helps people get information and support quickly will be the most useful."