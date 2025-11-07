Woman arrested over Wellington shooting incident

Police have arrested a woman in connection with a shooting incident in the Wellington suburb of Brooklyn last Sunday.

A person who was shot at - but not hit - fell from a fourth-floor balcony at the Pukehīnau Flats and was taken to hospital with moderate injuries,.

Police at the time said the person was specifically targeted and they were still searching for the offender.

This evening police said a 34-year-old had been arrested in Palmerston North and was due to appear in the Palmerston North District Court on Saturday, charged with aggravated robbery and committing a dangerous act with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

"We hope today's arrest will come as a relief to the Brooklyn and Te Aro communities, which we know have been shaken by this incident," Detective Jocelyn Bell of Wellington CIB said.

Another person of interest has also been identified relating to the incident at Pukehīnau Flats and further charges may result.

Inquiries are ongoing.