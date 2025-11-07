Compass Group not included in 2026 school lunches contract

Associate education minister David Seymour at the launch of the revamped school lunch programme last year. Photo: RNZ

Ten suppliers have been contracted to deliver school lunches in primary schools next year.

The suppliers, whittled down from 30 applicants, will serve around 240,000 students in 188 contributing primary schools across the country.

Compass Group, which came under heavy criticism for the quality of its lunches in the first year of the revamped programme, was not included on the list.

Cabinet had previously agreed in 2024 that primary schools with Years 1 to 6 students would join the cheaper $3-a-meal approach from Term 1 2026, as part of a two-stage approach.

Secondary, intermediate, full primary (Years 0 to 8) and composite schools (Years 0 to 15) moved to the alternate model in Term 1 2025.

Associate education minister David Seymour, who holds portfolio responsibility for the programme, said the 10 suppliers had already been part of the programme for several years and had the "experience, systems, and track records" to deliver the lunches.

"Many small primary schools serve remote communities. Having multiple suppliers means the programme can deliver to these schools, while saving the taxpayer an expected $145 million in 2026," Seymour said.

The weighted average meal cost across all suppliers was $3.46.

Seymour said there would be no funding increase, as "efficiencies" had been found by allowing schools to order to demand if parents felt they could provide their own lunch.

In August, the Education Ministry said 30 suppliers had applied to deliver the lunches.

The 10 suppliers, and the regions they have been contracted to serve are:

- Appresso Pro Foods (Auckland Central, Auckland North, Auckland West)

- Montana Group (Waikato, Auckland South, Auckland South West)

- Ka Pai Kai (Bay of Plenty)

- KDJ Catering (Taranaki, Whanganui, Manawatū)

- Cafe Mahia (Hawke's Bay - Wairoa)

- Star Fresh (Wellington)

- University of Canterbury Student Association (Christchurch City)

- Knuckles (Hawke's Bay - Napier, Hastings)

- The Y Gisborne (Tairāwhiti)

- Pita Pit and Subway (Tai Tokerau, Nelson, Marlborough, West Coast, Ashburton, Timaru, Waimate, Otago, Southland)