jaq_3365.jpg Police near the scene of the crash this morning. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 1 near Palmerston, northeast of Dunedin, early today.

Police said they were alerted to the crash, at the intersection of SH1 with Bushey Park Rd, about 4.25am.

The driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene.

The car was in a ditch off the side of the northbound lane.

The highway was closed for a time and diversions in place, but the road has now reopened.