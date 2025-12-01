'Terrible tragedy': Emotional guilty plea after causing fatal crash

Patrick Keusch appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Monday. Photo: POOL via RNZ / Iain McGregor / The Press

A Swiss national wiped away tears as he pleaded guilty to a careless driving charge following a fatal crash in Canterbury.

A woman died following the two-vehicle crash on State Highway 73 near Sheffield on November 19.

Patrick Keusch was arrested and charged with careless driving causing death, police confirmed the following day.

On Monday, the 32-year-old appeared in the Christchurch District Court in front of community magistrate Sarah Steele.

Defence lawyer Grant Fletcher entered a guilty plea on behalf of his client, who appeared teary-eyed on the stand.

"Clearly this case is a terrible tragedy," he said.

Keusch's bail conditions meant he was unable to leave the country to return home after he surrendered his passport.

He is also disqualified from driving.

The court heard he was willing to offer restorative justice, including emotional harm reparation payments to the woman's West Coast-based family.

Fletcher argued for getting restorative justice and a sentencing date finalised as quickly possible so Keusch could return home to resume his employment.

"I'm very concerned for the defendant's wellbeing," he said.

Keusch was due to be sentenced on 16 January.