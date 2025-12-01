Canadian charged after 15kg of meth discovered

The vacuum packed drugs were found in the Canadian's luggage, Customs says. Photo: supplied

A 19-year-old Canadian has been arrested after Customs officers found just over 15kg of methamphetamine in his luggage at Auckland Airport.

Customs said the man was identified as a 'risk passenger' during its standard pre-arrival screening.

Upon arrival from Vancouver yesterday, he was taken for questioning and a baggage check.

Fifteen vacuum sealed packages weighing a total of 15.17kg and containing a crystal-like substance, which tested positive for meth, were found hidden among clothing in his suitcase.

Customs estimated the potential retail value of the drug was $4.55 million.

The man appeared at Manukau District Court this morning, charged with importing a Class A Controlled drug.

Auckland Airport acting Customs manager Ben Wells said it had robust processes in place to catch drug couriers.

"Customs uses several tools including intelligence and passenger targeting through data and the use of sophisticated technology to identify high-risk passengers such as this individual.

"Further questioning and a search by front-line officers at the airport clearly indicated that something was not right.

"As we head into the summer season, with higher traveller volumes, every intercept customs officers make further feeds our intelligence and targeting mechanisms to help ensure that only legitimate travellers can pass through, closing the door on opportunities for criminal behaviour."