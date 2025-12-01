Christchurch pupils ate mouldy lunches

The school has recalled the lunches, but some had already been eaten by students. Photo: Supplied

A Christchurch school was given rancid, mouldy meals as part of the government's school lunch programme today.

Haeata Community Campus, which covers from Year 1 to 13, said a teacher noticed the meals were off after they had been distributed to a number of children.

Principal Peggy Burrows said they have had some problems before - but nothing this catastrophic.

"A staff member opened it and it was absolutely rancid, covered in furry stuff, completely rotten and smelt absolutely revolting.

"So of course we immediately shut the whole lunch programme down, but what we did notice was in the rubbish tin was some children had opened the lunches and there was evidence that some had eaten some of this putrid stuff."

It looked like the meal was supposed to be a hot meal of mince, potatoes and vegetables, but Burrows said it was completely mouldy, looked putrefied and stank.

They opened several other cartons and they were also all inedible, she said.

The lunches were from the Compass Group, which came and collected the remaining meals when they were contacted by the school in Breezes Rd, Aranui.

Burrows said Compass Group have said they would open all of the meals delivered and determine how many of the meals were contaminated.

Haeata Community Campus. Photo: Google Maps

School wanted out of Compass contract

In March this year, Haeata had previously asked to be exempted from its contract from Compass, so it could make its own lunches, but Associate Education Minister David Seymour said at the time that exemptions would not be granted.

Burrows said another load of lunches would be delivered by Compass tomorrow, but they would now ensure that an adult checked each lunch before it was handed over.

"So that requires us to put more staff on, which will be a cost to us. But all lunches will be opened by an adult and then be given to children.

"You wouldn't think you would have to monitor it to the point of - is the food safe. But tomorrow we will be doing exactly that."

The school has its own commercial kitchen and wanted to make its own meals - but the ministry had always argued that was a risk to food security, she said.

"This is the worst example I have ever seen in my entire life of a lack of food security."

By the end of the school day, there had been no reports of children becoming sick.

Compass Group, Associate Education Minister David Seymour, and the Ministry of Education have been contacted for comment.

Food poisoning symptoms

Parents should check to see if their children are unwell and look out for the common symptoms of food poisoning including nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach cramps, fever and headaches.

More severe symptoms could include bloody diarrhoea, a fever over 38°C, dehydration and frequent vomiting. This would require medical attention.