Cool start to summer in South

It may be the start of meteorological summer, but the heat looks to have been dialled down in the South.

MetService said this week would bring "a broad range" of weather, including heavy rain, thunderstorms, strong winds, and sunny spells to finish the week off.

"The North Island is in for a warm and humid start, while the South will see cooler temperatures throughout."

MetService said Gisborne and Hastings were definitely kicking off the season with summer temperatures, likely topping out at 29 and 31 degrees respectively today.

However, for those living south of Christchurch, temperatures weren't expected to get much above the mid-teens today, and more cool weather was expected through the week.

MetService meteorologist Devlin Lynden said a low was expected to develop in the Tasman Sea tomorrow and move toward the country into the evening.

"This will bring a period of unsettled weather for many regions on Tuesday, Wednesday, and into early Thursday, with heavy rain, strong winds and thunderstorms likely across the North Island."

Lynden said the low would bring widespread rain, strong southwesterly winds and the risk of thunderstorms for many parts of the North Island.

"While the North Island may be in for the brunt of it, the South Island gets its share of the weather too."

He said a trough was expected to bring rain through Monday night and Tuesday, followed by cool southwesterlies.

The low was expected to move off to the southeast on Wednesday night, and conditions were expected to ease behind it, before starting to clear through Thursday morning, "with many places seeing drier weather and some sunshine return".

