Police formally identify Dunedin woman's body

Te Anihana Pomana. Photo: NZ Police

Police have formally identified the body of 25-year-old Dunedin woman Te Anihana Pomana.

Miss Pomana went missing on August 21 after leaving SkyCity Hotel in the early hours of the morning.

Last week, police announced a body they believed to be Pomana was found in dense bush in the Pukekohe area.

Police are now able to confirm the body was Miss Pomana and her death has been referred to the coroner.

"As always, our thoughts and sympathies are with Te Anihana's whanau and friends at this difficult time," Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Friend said.